EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a driver who led authorities on a dangerous chase in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday evening and later ditched the vehicle in downtown Los Angeles and appeared to have gotten away.The driver, a burglary suspect, dumped the vehicle under a 10 Freeway overpass after the high-speed pursuit.AIR7 HD was first over the chase around 5:40 p.m. as the suspect was driving what appeared to be a dark-colored Mercedes SUV on surface streets in the El Monte area and later got on the 10 Freeway in East L.A.At times, the driver was going at speeds that exceeded 110 mph and driving erratically across lanes.