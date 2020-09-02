police chase

Chase suspect accused of selling crystal meth to undercover officers

HOUSTON, Texas -- A drug suspect led police on a high speed chase across Houston that went on for more than an hour.

The suspect was arrested after his pick-up truck got stuck in the mud near a drainage ditch near W. Harrow Dr.

Police say the chase started after the suspect made a drug deal with undercover narcotics officers before 5 p.m.

Police say the suspect was selling crystal meth on the internet and agreed to meet undercover officers in the 2100 block of Fannin to make a deal. Police say undercover officers called in marked units to arrest the suspect after he sold them the drugs but he refused to stop and led them on a pursuit.

The suspect has priors for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sex assault.

The suspect, in a white pickup, led police officers through Montrose, before making his way to northwest Houston.

SkyEye 13 clocked the pickup at more than 90 mph.

At one point, it appeared the driver was cornered in a cul-de-sac, but then drove over the sidewalk to elude police. Officers tried to perform a PIT maneuver. The driver took off over the grass of an empty lot to escape.

There were a number of close calls in afternoon traffic as the driver occasionally drove the wrong way on streets. The driver took an aggressive stance, using the vehicle as a weapon.

As the pursuit neared the 45-minute mark, it looked as if the pickup was suffering from some damage, possibly incurred when driving over a sidewalk or median.

Just after 6 p.m., the driver finally could go no further, hitting the banks of an apparent drainage ditch along West Harrow Drive. Officers took the man into custody.

