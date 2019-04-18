Suspect arrested in stolen car after high-speed chase through San Fernando Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4702847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles police chased a suspect in a stolen car at high speeds over surface streets through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

A chase suspect pulled into a gated community in Bel Air then sideswiped a police car in his effort to escape.

There were reports the suspected carjacker took an AK-47 into a Mazda dealership to steal a car. LAPD officers at the scene were examining a long weapon. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/XKxOZamEmo — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles police arrested an armed suspect in a car stolen at gunpoint from a North Hills car dealership.Police say the vehicle was stolen from a Mazda dealership. Employees at the dealership say he was wearing a mask and armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle.The suspect drove at excessive speeds, at times exceeding 100 mph on surface streets as officers followed close behind.The suspect weaved through traffic, drove into oncoming lanes and went through lights in an effort to avoid capture. The chase went through Van Nuys, Tarzana, Encino and Sherman Oaks, then headed into the Sepulveda Pass.In Bel Air, the car drove into a gated community, made a U-turn around the gate and sideswiped a police cruiser in an effort to avoid capture.He continued slowly down the residential street until the car began emitting heavy smoke from under the hood and the vehicle stopped.Once the car stopped, the suspect complied with police orders and surrendered without further incident.Officers were seen removing two rifles from the vehicle.