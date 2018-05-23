Los Angeles police were searching a Sherman Oaks neighborhood for a chase suspect believed to be armed.Authorities were in a brief chase of a stolen vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. when the suspect crashed and bailed out in the area of Sepulveda and Burbank boulevards.Authorities said the suspect was believed to be armed and were searching the area throughout the night.A description of the suspect was not released.The perimeter set up by police during the search left residents stuck outside their homes for several hours."We can't go inside. They say somebody is shooting or something," a frustrated resident said. "We don't know what's going on. It's really stressed, you know, we've (been) living in this area almost 10 years and this never happened."As off 11 p.m., police were expected to wrap up the perimeter soon and allow residents back inside their homes.