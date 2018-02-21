A robbery suspect crashed his truck into a NORMS restaurant Tuesday night after leading police on a chase through Huntington Park.The suspect's truck was on its side after crashing into the restaurant in the 2500 block of Slauson Avenue.Authorities then received a call about someone hiding inside a Yogurtland bathroom a few blocks down from the NORMS. It turned out to be a homeless person looking for a place to sleep, authorities said.Eventually, the dramatic arrest happened in a residential yard not far from the restaurant.Authorities said they had their eye on the driver and his Lexus for weeks for a series of armed robberies in L.A.Last week, the driver was able to elude officers, but not Tuesday night, when the driver lost control and crashed into the NORMS.There was shattered glass and shaken up customers left behind. The general manager heard the commotion. He said there was damage to the windows and a side wall.The investigation is ongoing.