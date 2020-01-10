Chase suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Muscoy, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
MUSCOY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting that occurred at the end of a vehicle chase Thursday evening in Muscoy, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Blake and Otto streets, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. No deputies were injured.

The circumstances that prompted the pursuit were not immediately clear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
