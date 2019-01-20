Chase suspect drives car into ocean in San Pedro, attempts to swim away

Southern California sees a lot of police chases, but most of them don't end with a suspect driving his car into the ocean, which is what happened in San Pedro on Saturday.

Two suspects led Long Beach police from the northbound 710 Freeway at Del Amo Boulevard to San Pedro, where California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase.

The original driver jumped out of the car in San Pedro, and the passenger got behind the wheel. He ended up on the Cabrillo Beach boat ramp and stayed in the car, turning the incident into a standoff, police said.

After a while, the suspect drove the car into the water. He was seen putting his stuff in plastic bags as the car was sinking.

The man eventually climbed out of the window, got on top of the car as it was sinking, and stayed with it until it was completely submerged. The car sunk, and the suspect began to swim away.

After about 45 minutes, he finally gave up and was taken into custody.

The car was later towed out of the water.
