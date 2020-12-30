Chase suspect flees from police after high-speed chase through San Fernando Valley; search continues

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search continued Wednesday for a reckless driver who led police on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley the previous evening.The pursuit was marked by multiple near-misses that almost resulted in collisions on surface streets.The driver of an SUV eventually turned onto a side street and a man wearing a baseball cap exited the vehicle under the spotlight from a law enforcement helicopter overhead. Officers swarmed the area and quickly took that individual into custody.Minutes later, the same SUV was spotted nearby and the chase was on again. The driver then pulled onto the Metro Orange Line busway, came to a stop and fled on foot.News video shows him jumping over a guardrail and fleeing into the Los Angeles River basin near Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street.