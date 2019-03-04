Chase suspect flees after crashing in Norwalk; 2 victims injured

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were hospitalized after a chase ended in a crash in Norwalk, and police are still searching for the suspect.Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the crash site near Studebaker Road and Excelsior Drive at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.Officials said the brief chase came to a crashing end with another car, and the suspect ran off.Two people were transported to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries.Investigators did not immediately say what sparked the chase.