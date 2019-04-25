POLICE CHASE: Suspect strikes 2 CHP officers in San Diego County after road rage incident in Laguna Hills

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect struck two CHP officers in San Diego County during a police chase that was sparked by a road rage incident in Orange County.

The suspect was involved in a road rage incident shortly before 12:30 a.m. at a gas station near Aliso Parkway and the 5 Freeway in Laguna Hills, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

The call initially came in as an armed robbery in progress, but deputies later described it as a road rage incident.

When deputies arrived at the gas station, they saw the suspect flee on the southbound 5 Freeway, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect was believed to be armed.

The chase continued southbound into San Diego County, where the suspect exited in the Solana Beach area. That's when the suspect struck two CHP officers, then drove one mile away before crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

The suspect was tracked down and arrested by authorities.
