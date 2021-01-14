Arson suspect in standoff with deputies after high-speed chase ends in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A possible arson suspect was involved in a dramatic standoff with sheriff's deputies on Thursday morning after a chase ended on a residential street in Paramount.
The pursuit began shortly before 8 a.m. and ended on San Jose Avenue and Somerset Boulevard, where several patrol vehicles positioned themselves behind the suspect's car.
Smoke was seen emanating from the vehicle after deputies apparently fire less-than-lethal rounds. At least one of the car's windows was shattered, scattering glass onto the street.
About 30 minutes into the standoff, a small flame was visible inside the vehicle. Deputies approached the passenger side and deployed a fire extinguisher, then retreated.
The suspect remained inside the car and the stalemate continued.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
