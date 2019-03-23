Crime & Safety

Chase: Suspect in stolen vehicle flees from police in Pasadena area

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect in a stolen vehicle fled from authorities on freeways and surface streets in Los Angeles County Friday night.

The driver traveled on surfaced streets in South Pasadena and Pasadena at speeds above 50 and 60 mph.

The chase made its way onto the 110 Freeway for a brief time before getting back on surface streets.

Patrol vehicles did not immediately appear to be following close behind as the suspect continued circling in the Pasadena area in the gray sedan.

The suspect reduced speeds and followed traffic signals as the driver traveled on Orange Grove. The car then get on the westbound 134 Freeway.

While on the 134 Freeway, the suspect traveled at average speeds of about 70 to 80 mph, still with no authorities close behind. At this point, it appeared patrol vehicles backed off from the chase on the ground.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
