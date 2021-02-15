Police descend on Studio City shopping mall after chase suspect pulls into parking garage

STUDIO CITY (KABC) -- Authorities were chasing a vehicle Monday afternoon that was travelling at dangerously high speeds across Southern California freeways and surface streets.The pursuit started around 2 p.m. on the 210 Freeway near Irwindale, the driver of the dark-colored Cadillac at times going upwards of 100 miles per hour.The driver eventually made it to the San Fernando Valley, swerving in and out of lanes and almost hitting a person who was sitting on the sidewalk at the end of a freeway off-ramp.The suspect then managed to pull into a parking structure at the Studio City Place shopping center on Ventura Boulevard, seemingly evading authorities.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department quickly responded to the area and were seen questioning vehicles that were trying to exit the parking lot in an attempt to locate the suspect.