Chatsworth High School threat cleared, lockdown lifted

A reported threat at Chatsworth High School has prompted a lockdown of the campus on Tuesday as authorities investigate the campus.

By ABC7.com staff
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A safety sweep of Chatsworth High School was completed and a reported campus shooting threat was determined not credible after it prompted a lockdown on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the school received a call at about 10:15 a.m. saying that someone was going to shoot up the school.

The campus was temporarily on lockdown as LAPD and L.A. County sheriff's deputies conducted the safety sweep.


Following an extensive search of the campus, L.A. School Police said there was no evidence of a credible threat and all students were released at 12:45 p.m.

