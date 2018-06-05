Chatsworth High School threat cleared, lockdown lifted

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A safety sweep of Chatsworth High School was completed and a reported campus shooting threat was determined not credible after it prompted a lockdown on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Police Department said the school received a call at about 10:15 a.m. saying that someone was going to shoot up the school.
The campus was temporarily on lockdown as LAPD and L.A. County sheriff's deputies conducted the safety sweep.
#LAPD News: There is no report of shots fired or an active shooter incident at Chatsworth High School. There is a report of a threat, but nothing credible. We are currently investigating and ask public to avoid the area.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 5, 2018
Following an extensive search of the campus, L.A. School Police said there was no evidence of a credible threat and all students were released at 12:45 p.m.
All students at #ChatsworthHS will dismiss at 12:45PM. We ask all students to only exit off Lemarsh St. Campus safety sweep has been completed with no evidence of a credible threat. Local streets may be congested; please use extra caution in the area. #ProtectingLAUSD @LASchools— LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) June 5, 2018