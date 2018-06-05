Chatsworth High School threat cleared, lockdown lifted

#LAPD News: There is no report of shots fired or an active shooter incident at Chatsworth High School. There is a report of a threat, but nothing credible. We are currently investigating and ask public to avoid the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 5, 2018

All students at #ChatsworthHS will dismiss at 12:45PM. We ask all students to only exit off Lemarsh St. Campus safety sweep has been completed with no evidence of a credible threat. Local streets may be congested; please use extra caution in the area. #ProtectingLAUSD @LASchools — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) June 5, 2018

A safety sweep of Chatsworth High School was completed and a reported campus shooting threat was determined not credible after it prompted a lockdown on Tuesday.The Los Angeles Police Department said the school received a call at about 10:15 a.m. saying that someone was going to shoot up the school.The campus was temporarily on lockdown as LAPD and L.A. County sheriff's deputies conducted the safety sweep.Following an extensive search of the campus, L.A. School Police said there was no evidence of a credible threat and all students were released at 12:45 p.m.