Riverside allots $1 million a year to Cheech Marin art museum

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The city of Riverside has approved plans to remodel its main library to display Cheech Marin's art collection and commit about $1 million of city money a year to help pay operational costs.The city council voted 4-0 to greenlight the renovation of the 1960s building that will reopen as the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture late this year.Under the plan, the city will enter into a 25-year contract with the Riverside Art Museum to run the center.The 74-year-old actor and comedian of Cheech & Chong fame is expected to donate more than 500 art pieces.