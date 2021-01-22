Community & Events

Riverside allots $1 million a year to Cheech Marin art museum

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The city of Riverside has approved plans to remodel its main library to display Cheech Marin's art collection and commit about $1 million of city money a year to help pay operational costs.

The city council voted 4-0 to greenlight the renovation of the 1960s building that will reopen as the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture late this year.

Under the plan, the city will enter into a 25-year contract with the Riverside Art Museum to run the center.

The 74-year-old actor and comedian of Cheech & Chong fame is expected to donate more than 500 art pieces.
