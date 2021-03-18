Sports

'We have as much right as other sports to be on the field.' Cheerleaders lead battle cry to allow their sport to be allowed on the field

By
NORCO (KABC) -- Norco cheerleaders are ready to get back on the field and they are letting anyone driving by know it. While football and other sports are resuming this week, cheerleading is still being sidelined because of the pandemic.

Cheerleaders like Yanil Menendes feel it just isn't fair. "This is our last chance for senior memories and we have as much right as other sports to be on the field."

Cheer, band, and drum line are some of the activities Riverside County health officials are not allowing for now, even though Cheer Captain Carly Hoppock says they can practice their sport safely,

"Yes, there is a pandemic, but we can do everything six feet apart with masks on and stay safe," said Hoppock.

The cheerleaders are hoping if they can rally support they will change some minds. A petition drive has been started, but the clock is ticking. The football season has been reduced to just a few games and the first game is this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnorcocovid 19 pandemiccheerleading
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men ID'd after being killed in Ontario fireworks explosion
Disneyland Resort theme parks to reopen April 30, Disney announces
OC suspect allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter crushed to death
Whale washes up near shore of Dockweiler State Beach
Valencia COVID long-hauler shares frightening experience
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Shelter dog finds forever home after 667 days at spcaLA
Show More
Local foundation seeks to end homelessness for veterans
LA, OC within striking distance of moving to orange tier
100-year-old who beat COVID-19 hugs family for 1st time in a year
Doctors: Mom passed COVID antibodies to baby during pregnancy
LAPD: El Sereno shooting involving officer leaves man wounded
More TOP STORIES News