'We have as much right as other sports to be on the field.' Cheerleaders lead battle cry to allow their sport to be allowed on the field

NORCO (KABC) -- Norco cheerleaders are ready to get back on the field and they are letting anyone driving by know it. While football and other sports are resuming this week, cheerleading is still being sidelined because of the pandemic.Cheerleaders like Yanil Menendes feel it just isn't fair. "This is our last chance for senior memories and we have as much right as other sports to be on the field."Cheer, band, and drum line are some of the activities Riverside County health officials are not allowing for now, even though Cheer Captain Carly Hoppock says they can practice their sport safely,"Yes, there is a pandemic, but we can do everything six feet apart with masks on and stay safe," said Hoppock.The cheerleaders are hoping if they can rally support they will change some minds. A petition drive has been started, but the clock is ticking. The football season has been reduced to just a few games and the first game is this week.