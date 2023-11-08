It all started in 2021, when Jarredd McQueen posted a photo of a homemade cheesecake on his Facebook page. His friends were quick to request a slice or two for themselves.

Nothing But Cheesecakes is an overnight hit that started with a picture

PHILADELPHIA -- It all started in 2021, when Jarredd McQueen posted a photo of a homemade cheesecake on his Facebook page.

His friends were quick to request a slice or two for themselves.

As the number of orders began to rapidly increase, Jarredd and his wife, Candace, knew they had to start a business.

As a result, Nothing But Cheesecakes was born.

After building the business over the course of several months, Jarred suddenly passed away.

Despite the challenges of this sudden loss, Candace found solace in baking and ultimately decided to keep running the business in her husband's memory.

The cheesecakes are available in about 20 different flavors and you can request a flavor if it is not on the menu.

Some of the flavors include Strawberry Shortcake, Peach Cobbler, Banana Pudding, Oreo, Biscoff Cookie Butter and many more.

There are also alcohol-infused flavors to try.

Orders can be placed online or by phone. There are options for pickup and delivery within the city.