Chemical fire at Simi Valley building prompts evacuations of nearby business area, shelter-in-place orders for homes

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A chemical fire at an industrial building in Simi Valley prompted shelter-in-place orders of nearby homes and evacuations of businesses Tuesday morning.The fire was reported at about 6:16 a.m. in the 100 block of West Cochran Street.Crews were able to control the fire and contain it to the building nearly an hour later, according to Ventura County Fire.An employee at the location said some of the building's nitric acid tanks caught fire.Large plumes of smoke billowed from the building as crews attempted to contain the fire.A shelter-in-place order was issued for nearby homeowners and the area covering the 118 Freeway to First Street. Roads were closed in the area of Madera Road between Easy Street and Cochran Street, and Cochran Street west of Madera.One person was treated at the scene and was not in life threatening condition.Evacuations were lifted at about 11:30 a.m.