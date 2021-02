'Close to 600 gallons' of oil spilled into SF Bay during pipe leak at Chevron's Richmond refinery

EMBED >More News Videos The Chevron refinery in Richmond is investigating an oil spill Tuesday afternoon, according to city and county officials. The health department has issued a Level 2 Health Advisory.

Air District Inspectors on scene at Long Wharf near #Chevron where roughly 600 gallons of a petroleum and water mixture have leaked. There is a multi-agency response and the leak is now contained. This is an ongoing investigation. Follow instructions from local authorities. — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) February 10, 2021

RICHMOND, Calif. -- The Chevron refinery in Richmond is investigating an oil spill Tuesday afternoon, according to city and county officials.The spill happened in what's called the "Long Wharf" off Point Richmond, where a sheen can be seen on the top of the water at Bear Point.It was first noticed around 3 p.m.California's Office of Emergency Services (OES) says a pipeline was leaking approximately five gallons a minute until the leak was stopped around 4:40 p.m.Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia says "close to 600 gallons" flowed into the Bay during that time."This is unacceptable," Gioia said, noting that the petroleum that washed ashore along South Richmond shoreline "will harm wildlife and marine life."The Park District closed local beaches until further notice.It's unknown what caused the spill at this time.Chevron says it is fully cooperating with authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard and OSPR."We have issued a community notice and ask the public to remain clear of the area so crews can quickly contain and clean up the released volumes," a spokesperson said in a press release.Bay Area Air Quality tweeted they have inspectors on the scene.At the time of the spill, the Contra Costa Health Department issued a public health advisory for residents of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.That advisory has since been lifted.For more information go to www.cococws.us.