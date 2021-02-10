'Close to 600 gallons' of oil spilled into SF Bay during pipe leak at Chevron's Richmond refinery

RICHMOND, Calif. -- The Chevron refinery in Richmond is investigating an oil spill Tuesday afternoon, according to city and county officials.

The spill happened in what's called the "Long Wharf" off Point Richmond, where a sheen can be seen on the top of the water at Bear Point.

It was first noticed around 3 p.m.

California's Office of Emergency Services (OES) says a pipeline was leaking approximately five gallons a minute until the leak was stopped around 4:40 p.m.

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia says "close to 600 gallons" flowed into the Bay during that time.

VIDEO: Chevron spill dumps oil into SF Bay
EMBED More News Videos

The Chevron refinery in Richmond is investigating an oil spill Tuesday afternoon, according to city and county officials. The health department has issued a Level 2 Health Advisory.



"This is unacceptable," Gioia said, noting that the petroleum that washed ashore along South Richmond shoreline "will harm wildlife and marine life."

The Park District closed local beaches until further notice.

It's unknown what caused the spill at this time.

Chevron says it is fully cooperating with authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard and OSPR.

"We have issued a community notice and ask the public to remain clear of the area so crews can quickly contain and clean up the released volumes," a spokesperson said in a press release.

Bay Area Air Quality tweeted they have inspectors on the scene.



At the time of the spill, the Contra Costa Health Department issued a public health advisory for residents of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.

That advisory has since been lifted.

For more information go towww.cococws.us.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondnorth richmondsan pablochevroncontra costa countyoil spill
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect escapes after short chase in Inglewood
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Salton Sea
Sylmar quake anniversary a reminder to prep your home
Dr. Laura Berman speaks out after son dies of apparent drug overdose
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Los Angeles seeing spike in homicides in 2021
Show More
USC team develops faster way to fight COVID-19 variants
Andy Reid's son on leave after crash that critically injured girl
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name
Rent is eating up a dangerous share of Californians' pay
Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' wardrobe donated to charity
More TOP STORIES News