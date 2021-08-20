Automotive

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

In rare cases, the recalled Chevy Bolt batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires
EMBED <>More Videos

Chevy Bolt EV recall: Cars should be parked outside due to fire risk

DETROIT -- General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires.

The recall raises questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.

The recall announced Friday adds about 73,000 Bolts from the 2019 through 2022 model years to a previous recall of 69,000 older Bolts.

GM says that in rare cases the batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires.

The Detroit-based automaker says it will replace the battery modules in all the vehicles.

The move will cost the company about $1 billion.

The video in the player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveelectricchevroletfireauto recallrecallelectric vehiclestechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Torrance: 2 ex-police officers charged in vandalism involving swastika
Biden's pledge to Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'
Do I need a Johnson & Johnson booster shot?
Corona High football team potentially exposed to COVID, cancels game
Los Angeles County passes 25,000 COVID-19 deaths
Melissa Joan Hart, fully vaccinated, gets breakthrough COVID infection
Newly named 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards steps down
Show More
Man suing Fontana police for alleged assault following brief chase
Iconic beach volleyball event returns to Manhattan Beach
Cruises are back in CA: Carnival setting sail from Long Beach
Long-haul COVID: Online movement helps those facing lingering symptoms
CA Supreme Court rejects OC Board of Education's mask lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News