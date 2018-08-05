EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3887393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning left a 17-year-old girl killed and five people, including an 11-year-old boy, wounded.

Dozens of people were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Sunday, police said.Since midnight, police said 40 people have been shot, four fatally. Since Friday at 5 p.m., 57 people have been shot, six fatally, in shootings in Chicago.Police said there was a "trauma lockdown" at Stroger Hospital with only immediate family members of victims are being allowed in the emergency room. A spokeswoman for Stroger Hospital disputes the police account."Over the past 24 hours, Stroger's trauma unit received an unusually high volume of patients. At no time did Stroger go on bypass or 'lockdown' its trauma unit," the spokeswoman said. "We are asking the families of trauma patients to limit visitation at this time to immediate family members only so staff may focus on patient care. "In one shooting in the Gresham neighborhood, eight people were wounded, police said.Police said a group of people, three teens and five adults, were standing in a courtyard in the 1300-block of West 76th Street at about 12:40 a.m. when several people approached on foot and opened fire at the group. The victims range in age from 14-years-old to 35 years old.Several had multiple gunshot wounds. All of them were transported to area hospitals and all are expected to survive.No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.In addition to the shooting in Gresham, a pair of shootings in the Lawndale neighborhood left a teen girl killed and nine people wounded.Police said two gunmen got out of a white Impala and shot four people at a block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue at about 12:02 a.m. Later Sunday morning, a 17-year-old girl was killed