At least 40 people were shot Sunday in Chicago violence; 4 killed

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 30 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Sunday morning.

By Diane Pathieu
CHICAGO --
Dozens of people were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Sunday, police said.

Since midnight, police said 40 people have been shot, four fatally. Since Friday at 5 p.m., 57 people have been shot, six fatally, in shootings in Chicago.

Police said there was a "trauma lockdown" at Stroger Hospital with only immediate family members of victims are being allowed in the emergency room. A spokeswoman for Stroger Hospital disputes the police account.

"Over the past 24 hours, Stroger's trauma unit received an unusually high volume of patients. At no time did Stroger go on bypass or 'lockdown' its trauma unit," the spokeswoman said. "We are asking the families of trauma patients to limit visitation at this time to immediate family members only so staff may focus on patient care. "

In one shooting in the Gresham neighborhood, eight people were wounded, police said.

Police said a group of people, three teens and five adults, were standing in a courtyard in the 1300-block of West 76th Street at about 12:40 a.m. when several people approached on foot and opened fire at the group. The victims range in age from 14-years-old to 35 years old.

Several had multiple gunshot wounds. All of them were transported to area hospitals and all are expected to survive.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

In addition to the shooting in Gresham, a pair of shootings in the Lawndale neighborhood left a teen girl killed and nine people wounded.
EMBED More News Videos

A shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning left a 17-year-old girl killed and five people, including an 11-year-old boy, wounded.


Police said two gunmen got out of a white Impala and shot four people at a block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue at about 12:02 a.m. Later Sunday morning, a 17-year-old girl was killed
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingu.s. & worldChicagoIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video shows officer-involved shooting of suspect in Porter Ranch
Red flag warning issued ahead of another blistering heat wave
Carr Fire: Death toll rises to 7 after PG&E worker killed
At least 39 dead in 7.0 Indonesia earthquake; tsunami warning lifted
Tustin store clerk stabbed trying to stop theft
Melania Trump, Michael Jordan defend LeBron James after president's tweet
Boy reunited with family after being found in Torrance doughnut shop
White House declares disaster for Carr Fire
Show More
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
OC activists support gun control during National March on the NRA
Dodgers' Kershaw, Turner help LA kids with school supplies
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Attack with explosive drones made on Venezuelan president
More News