chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A to start selling bottles of signature sauces

ATLANTA -- Chick-fil-A announced Wednesday it will start selling bottles of its sauces in stores as part of a pilot program in Florida stores.

Starting in April and May, customers will be able to buy a 16-fluid ounce bottle of Chick-fil-A's signature Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces.

The sauce bottles will be available in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

In addition to being available in Florida stores, catering customers will receive 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch Sauces with their catering order starting in mid-March.

The 8-ounce bottled sauces can also be purchased in participating restaurants.

"Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant," said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfloridafoodchick fil afast food restaurantgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICK-FIL-A
Chick-fil-A selling take-home meal kits
Chick-fil-A closes dining rooms for coronavirus concerns
Chick-fil-A employee becomes local celebrity for positive drive-thru attitude
Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News