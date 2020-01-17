Traffic

Semi-truck carrying 5,900 chickens overturns in crash near 71 Freeway in Chino Hills

By and ABC7.com staff
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A semi-truck hauling a payload of about 5,900 chickens crashed and overturned onto its side Friday morning in Chino Hills, spilling dozens of live birds onto the roadway.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Grand Avenue at the 71 Freeway overpass, according to a tweet from the city of Chino Hills' official Twitter account.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

About half of the chickens, which were being transported to a farm at the time of the crash, perished in the incident.

Firefighters and Inland Valley Humane Society officials responded to the scene, where chickens who remained in the cages were being removed individually.

According to the Inland Valley Humane Society and S.P.C.A., the surviving chickens will be euthanized.

"It is not common to see," James Edward, a spokesman for the nonprofit, said in an interview at the scene. "And it is very unfortunate that, when you have light animals that you're transporting, that you are not taking the precautions to ensure their safe delivery."

The 71 Freeway's southbound off-ramp and Grand Avenue's eastbound lanes were closed at the scene as the investigation and cleanup operation continued.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
