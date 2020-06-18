Chief Moore comments on LAPD officers removed from field duty

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore commented Wednesday on the number of officers who have been removed from the field and are under investigation after recent protests.In an interview with AirTalk on KPCC, Moore said seven LAPD officers have been removed from field duty pending a department investigation into their conduct during recent protests over the death of George Floyd."We have approximately seven officers that I have concerns, involving some arrests that occurred out in the Valley, that have been taken out of the field, pending an outcome of that investigation," Moore said in the interview.Moore did not discuss specific details regarding the officers' alleged misconduct, but he added that there are 56 department-wide complaints against officers stemming mostly from three days of protests.LAPD has received strong criticism over tactics used by officers at demonstrations, such as striking people with batons. When asked if he has seen video justifying officers' use of force, Moore said he was not in position yet to pass judgement on whether conduct was warranted and consistent with policy."It's too soon for me to make broad and sweeping decisions that either A) say that officers committed no misconduct, or B) to so say that each officers, as has been alleged, committed misconduct, as alleged," Moore said.