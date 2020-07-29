Child dies in Pasadena apartment fire, officials say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- One child died and another was critically injured in an apartment fire Wednesday in Pasadena, officials say.The fire tore through two units at the apartment complex in the 100 block of East Washington Boulevard.The units were fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.The child who died was believed to be around 4 years old. Two other people were brought to a hospital, including a child around 7 years old who was critically injured.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.City News Service contributed to this report.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.