Child dies in Pasadena apartment fire, officials say

A child died and another was critically injured when a fire tore through two units of a Pasadena apartment complex, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- One child died and another was critically injured in an apartment fire Wednesday in Pasadena, officials say.

The fire tore through two units at the apartment complex in the 100 block of East Washington Boulevard.

The units were fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

The child who died was believed to be around 4 years old. Two other people were brought to a hospital, including a child around 7 years old who was critically injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countybuilding firefatal fireapartment firechild killed
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA may create $600 weekly unemployment benefit
Dodgers' Kelly suspended after confrontation with Astros
California withholds COVID money from 2 defiant cities
Here's what Riverside County's antibody study says about fatality rate, herd immunity
Florida man buys Lamborghini with PPP funds, officials say
LAPD looking for suspects who vandalized memorial
Teachers union rejects LAUSD proposal to teach in empty classrooms
Show More
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
OC Board of Education sues California over school closures
Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire
Trump tweets about 'suburban dream' after diversity rule revoked
Chateau Marmont to be converted to members-only hotel
More TOP STORIES News