2-year-old Santa Ana boy pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in neighbor's swimming pool

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6296151" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the gorgeous summer weather and some beaches closed, more people are heading to swimming pools. But are pools of one the places where coronavirus is likely to spread?

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 2-year-old Santa boy was pronounced dead Thursday after being found unresponsive in a neighbor's swimming pool, authorities said.The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of South Cedar Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.Investigators determined that the toddler had entered the neighbor's yard by climbing over toys and other items that were stacked against a block wall at the back of his family residence.After being found in the pool, the child was transported to Children's Hospital of Orange County where he was pronounced deceased, police said.A chaplain was summoned to the hospital to assist the boy's grieving family.