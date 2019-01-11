A child was found dead early Friday morning at a home in Covina after a police sergeant encountered a blood-spattered and partially clothed woman running on a street in Covina, authorities said.The patrol sergeant spotted the woman shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Second Avenue, a statement from the Covina Police Department said, adding that she was uncooperative in providing information about her identity and residence.The woman "had what appeared to be blood spatter on parts of her body but she had no injuries," the news release said. When she allegedly attempted to flee, officers detained her and transported her to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.The woman "made statements that led officers to believe there might be a potential victim whose whereabouts were not yet known at the time because of her refusal to provide any information."Police were able to determine her home address and responded to the location, where they discovered a small fire on the second floor of a townhouse. They entered and found a deceased juvenile.No one else was inside the home.The identities of the woman and child were not released.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Covina Police Department at (626) 384-5665, Detective Tim Statler at (626)384-5622, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).