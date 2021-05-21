Child hospitalized after being shot on 55 Freeway in Orange, all NB lanes closed

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A child was rushed to a hospital after being shot on the 55 Freeway in Orange on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident, described by the CHP as a road-rage confrontation, occurred near West Chapman Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The age and condition of the child were not immediately known.

The suspected shooter, who remained at large, was said to be driving a white Volkswagen Jetta.

The northbound 55 Freeway was closed at the scene, and video from AIR7 HD showed a phalanx of officers scouring the pavement for evidence.

The Highway Patrol said the incident was not connected to the string of more than 80 reported shootings at vehicles on California freeways since April.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article erroneously reported that the child was airlifted to a hospital. The victim was transported by ambulance.

