VIDEO: Toddler in Canyon Country seen leaning on loose screen of 2nd-floor window

A frightening moment was captured on camera when a little girl in Canyon Country was spotted leaning on a loose window screen from the second floor.

By ABC7.com staff
CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A frightening moment was captured on camera when a little girl in Canyon Country was spotted leaning on a loose window screen from the second floor with no apparent supervision.

The incident started on Isabella Parkway just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The toddler began dangerously pushing on the screen and deputies prepared to catch her if the screen gave out.

Fire crews forced their way into the apartment, pulling her to safety.

Both parents were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.
