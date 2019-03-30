Child in South LA accidentally shoots self, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A child accidentally shot themselves while playing with a gun Friday evening in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
Authorities responded to the area of 123 Street and Denker Avenue when reports came in at approximately 6:21 p.m.
The severity of the child's injuries was not immediately clear, but the child was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
