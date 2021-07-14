Father on the run after child found dead in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for a 23-year-old man suspected of killing his child in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 5600 block of Western Avenue around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday for a death investigation involving a child. Responding offices found the child, whose age has not yet been released, unconscious and not breathing.

The child was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect -- identified as Shane Zachery Flowers, the child's father -- fled the scene on foot.

Details on the circumstances leading up to the killing and the cause of death were not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

