Child porn suspect surrenders after LA County search

A child porn suspect who was known to frequent the West Covina and La Puente areas surrendered to authorities on Thursday, just a day after a search for him was announced.Paul Erwin Black Jr. turned himself in to Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles at about 1:30 p.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.The 49-year-old was arraigned for possession & distribution of child pornography and was released on his own recognizance.LASD officials said Wednesday Black was suspected of downloading and distributing images of child pornography online, and a search was launched.He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with short, blond hair and blue eyes.If you have any more information about Black, you're urged to contact Deputy French with the LASD's Human Trafficking Bureau at (323) 526-5156.