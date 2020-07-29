Child sexual abuse suspect arrested in Canoga Park, held on $7 million bail

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested in Canoga Park on suspicion of sexually abusing two children, authorities announced Tuesday.Alejandro Solano-Romero was taken into custody July 23 for crimes allegedly committed between 1998 and 2019 and was being held on $7 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No other details were disclosed.Solano-Romero, who worked as an electrician, has lived in multiple cities throughout California, but frequented Fresno and parts of northern California, police said.Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LAPD Topanga Station's Detective Padilla at (818) 756-3376. Those wishing to report anonymously can call (800) 222-TIPS.