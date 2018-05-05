Children found safe after Amber Alert issued in Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two children were found safe in Los Angeles after an Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon.

The two girls had been reported as abducted by their father early Saturday after their mother had not been able to reach him for hours, authorities said.

The man called in to authorities after hearing about the Amber Alert, police said. The man and children had been at a relative's home in Mar Vista, police said.

The alert had been issued for a 2014 black Dodge Challenger with purple racing stripes and California plates.

The alert said the suspect identified as Anthony Lee Gaines Jr., 29, was considered armed and dangerous. Police said Gaines was in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertchild abductionabductionkidnappingSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News