Send a Valentine's Day card to a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

You can help put a smile on a child's face by sending a Valentine's Day card to a kid at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
You can choose a special dinosaur-themed greeting card, like a Brachiosaurus declaring "You're Dino-Mite!" and then add a personalized message.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, the hospital has had to limit visitors and scale back this year's Valentine's Day celebration," says Carol Hamamoto, CHLA Child Life and Expressive Arts Manager.
"These Valentines are a wonderful way for the community to send love and joy (safely!) and connect with our patients."
For each card with a personal message sent before Feb. 14, an anonymous donor has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, up to $25,000.
You can deliver a Valentine's Day card by visiting chla.org/valentine.
