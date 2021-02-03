health

Send a Valentine's Day card to a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Being a hospital patient is hard enough, but it can be especially tough for kids.

You can help put a smile on a child's face by sending a Valentine's Day card to a kid at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

You can choose a special dinosaur-themed greeting card, like a Brachiosaurus declaring "You're Dino-Mite!" and then add a personalized message.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the hospital has had to limit visitors and scale back this year's Valentine's Day celebration," says Carol Hamamoto, CHLA Child Life and Expressive Arts Manager.

"These Valentines are a wonderful way for the community to send love and joy (safely!) and connect with our patients."

For each card with a personal message sent before Feb. 14, an anonymous donor has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, up to $25,000.

You can deliver a Valentine's Day card by visiting chla.org/valentine.

