Chili's offers $3.13 margaritas to celebrate its March 13 birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

Chili's is celebrating its birthday with $3.13 margaritas.

Chili's is celebrating its birthday with $3.13 margaritas.

Participating locations of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain will be offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day Wednesday to celebrate the chain's March 13 birthday.

The Chili's version of the popular drink includes Presidente Brandy, hence the name.

If you share a picture of your occasion on social media with the hashtag #ChilisBirthday, you will be entered to win a $313 Chili's gift card.

The margarita deal is available all day long.

Report a Typo
TOP STORIES
Fatal big rig crash snarls traffic on SB 5 Freeway in Anaheim
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Manafort returning to federal court for another sentencing
String of burglaries target Malibu, Hollywood Hills homes
3 injured in Hollywood after scaffolding falls
LIST: SoCal people charged in alleged college admissions scam
Hawaii flight prices plunge as Southwest enters the market
Show More
VIDEO: Man steals perfumes from Seal Beach store
Experts explain a better strategy for waking up refreshed
Sinking South Pasadena home prompts evacuations
Newport Beach man at center of college cheating scandal
Long Beach man was among victims of Ethiopia plane crash
More TOP STORIES News