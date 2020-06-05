Shooting in Chinatown leaves 1 dead, another wounded

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Chinatown Thursday night, police said.

Los Angeles police say the shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. near Grand and Cesar Chavez avenues when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired at the men.

A witness says her family member was one of the victims and that they were walking home from a demonstration when the shooting happened.

The victims were transported to a hospital where one of them died. The other victim is in stable condition.

Neither a suspect or vehicle description was available.
