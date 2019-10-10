4-year-old boy rescued by firefighters after dangling by neck 4 stories high in China

Firefighters rescued a 4-year-old boy dangling by his neck, four stories above ground in eastern China.
Chinese State Media reported the boy climbed out of a window and fell with his head getting stuck between the window's guardrail.
The boy's grandfather was asleep, heard him crying and called for help.
Firefighters tied a security rope around the boy's chest while working to free him.
Neighbors held a blanket under him in case he fell.
The boy's condition was unknown.
