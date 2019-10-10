4-year-old boy rescued by firefighters after dangling by neck 4 stories high in China

By ABC7.com staff
Firefighters rescued a 4-year-old boy dangling by his neck, four stories above ground in eastern China.

Chinese State Media reported the boy climbed out of a window and fell with his head getting stuck between the window's guardrail.

The boy's grandfather was asleep, heard him crying and called for help.

Firefighters tied a security rope around the boy's chest while working to free him.

Neighbors held a blanket under him in case he fell.

The boy's condition was unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescuechinau.s. & worldfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13,000 Edison customers without power amid planned outages
LIVE: 50-acre brush fire near Moreno Valley prompts evacuations
SoCal Edison planned power outages prompt school closures
Fontana firefighters respond to 2nd alarm structure fire
How to prepare for a power outage
Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in effect Thursday, Friday
Man stabbed in Montebello in seemingly random attack, suspect outstanding
Show More
Shooting near Fremont High School has large police response in SLA
CA kids could soon get medical marijuana at school
Firefighters preparing for extreme fire danger in SoCal
Dodgers lose NLCS bid 7-3 against Nationals in extra-inning game
PG&E power outage impacts 359K customers in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News