4-year-old boy rescued by firefighters after dangling by neck 4 stories high in China

Firefighters rescued a 4-year-old boy dangling by his neck, four stories above ground in eastern China.Chinese State Media reported the boy climbed out of a window and fell with his head getting stuck between the window's guardrail.The boy's grandfather was asleep, heard him crying and called for help.Firefighters tied a security rope around the boy's chest while working to free him.Neighbors held a blanket under him in case he fell.The boy's condition was unknown.