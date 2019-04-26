Suspect arrested in Chino shooting that left woman dead, man hurt

Julio Rocha is accused of killing Montclair woman Thalia Flores on March 21, 2019, in a Chino parking lot.

By ABC7.com staff
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a man wanted in the killing of a young Montclair woman who was fatally shot in a Chino parking lot last month.

Julio Rocha was located in Mexico and booked at the West Valley Detention Center Wednesday night, according to Chino police.

Rocha was being sought for the murder of Thalia Flores and attempted murder of a male victim on March 21.

EMBED More News Videos

An at-large suspect has been identified after a shooting in a Chino parking lot that left a 25-year-old woman dead and another man wounded.



Family members said Flores was gunned down in her car after leaving work. Her wounded male passenger was able to walk to a hospital with his injuries.

The victim's sister said Rocha and Flores were high school sweethearts, but a month ago, her sister left the abusive relationship.

A co-worker who asked not be identified said on more than one occasion, Rocha stalked Flores while she was at work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinosan bernardino countyhomicide investigationgun violenceshootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News