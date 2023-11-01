A Chino Hills man known for having classic replica cars is under arrest, accused of disturbing sex crimes with a minor.

Chino Hills man accused of sex crimes with minor in replica 'The A-Team' van

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Chino Hills man known for having classic replica cars is under arrest, accused of disturbing sex crimes with a minor.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Edmundo Alarcon, 44, developed a relationship with the young victim over the course of several months, starting a year ago.

He was arrested at his home Tuesday and was booked for sexual penetration of a minor under duress.

Authorities say he forced the victim to do sexual acts in his black and red replica Chevrolet van from the '80s series "The A-Team."

He also owns a replica Volkswagen Mystery Machine from the "Scooby-Doo" franchise.

Detectives are trying to locate any other potential victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.