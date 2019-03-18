Chino Hills water main break sends river gushing over - and under - streets

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A major water main break sent water gushing over and under streets in Chino Hills, causing major headaches for local residents and drivers.It happened around noon. Officials say a water line break undermined about half a mile of Rancho Hills Drive. The water created deep cracks and gaping holes on the street.Officials closed off the street to traffic."When I drove up the street was completely concaved and indented," said local resident Josh Stoopes.City crews arrived and shut off the water but the damage to the road is extensive. The water was not just flowing above the street, but under its surface."It's basically an underground river at this point," said fire battalion chief Tim Stewart. "The water has gone underneath the asphalt and it's undermining the street."Several dozen residents won't be able to drive to their houses until repairs are made and that could take several days.