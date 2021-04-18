COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted at Hindu temple in Chino Hills

By
Hindu temple in Chino Hills turns into vaccination site

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Hindu temple in Chino Hills was transformed into the latest COVID-19 vaccination site in the Inland Empire on Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the 21-acre site has been used for community outreach.

Aashi Patel is with the organization BAPS Charities. She said they have been educating individuals about what the vaccine is, the science behind it and what precautions to take during the pandemic.

The organization is a member of the White House's Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Community Corps. They partnered Saturday with Walmart to bring the Pfizer vaccine to their temple.

Benny Cardenas drove in from Los Angeles after scheduling his first dose. He said receiving the shot has provided him with a sense of relief.

"It's funny. I actually feel happy, really excited to have it," he said. "It is just one more step, then we get the second shot. I feel so much better to be able to sleep at night."

The clinic was expected to vaccinate 500 people during the event. The organization says it will be holding future vaccine clinics at the temple.

On Thursday, the state opened vaccine eligibility to all Californians age 16 and over.

