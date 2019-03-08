Chino police sergeant arrested in Redlands on suspicion of sex with a minor in human trafficking investigation

Jason Bemowski, a 16-year veteran with the Chino Police Department, is shown in a mugshot.

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Chino Police Department sergeant was arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution and unlawful sex with a minor and has been placed on paid leave.

Jason Bemowski, a 16-year veteran with the department, was arrested Thursday around 7:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of Guardian Way. Authorities said the crime he was arrested on suspicion of happened when he was off duty in Redlands.

The arrest stems from an investigation into human trafficking that is being conducted by the Roseville Police Department and Redlands Police Department.

The Chino Police Department said it is fully cooperating with the agencies in the investigation. The agency also said that Bemowski was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"This is a sad day for our department. These allegations are very serious, and if they are determined to be true, I want to assure the public and the members of our department that I will not tolerate this conduct," Chief Karen Comstock said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Sgt. Darren Kato with the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000.
