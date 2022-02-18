Parents, kids clash with Chino Valley Unified over decision to keep mask mandate in place

During the Thursday meeting, emotional students and parents took to the podium and spoke directly to the school board after it voted to keep the mask mandate in place.
Some students have posted the requirement on campus and, in the past, students who have refused to wear masks have been removed from classrooms.
"As we all saw last Sunday and the weekend before , both our governor and mayor of Los Angeles, with thousands of people, were pictured maskless. So why keep mandating something that they aren't even following? You can wear your mask and feel safe while I don't wear mine and feel just as safe," one apparent student said, referring to an NFC title game between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
During the public comment of the meeting, one parent said her family decided to move their children out of the school district and California.
"We are moving to a state with zero mandates. I have a feeling we aren't alone and other families will be making a move too," she said.
The school district argued it is aligning with the state's COVID-19 regulations.
California is requiring kids to wear masks in schools through at least the end of the month -- even though there is no longer a mask mandate in the state.