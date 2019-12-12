Chipotle restaurants gives free burritos to hundreds of people during Holiday Extravaganza

By ABC7.com staff
Chipotle restaurants are giving hundreds of people free burritos during their Holiday Extravaganza the chain announced Monday on Instagram.

There is a catch, though. If you want a shot at a free burrito, you will have to act quickly.

The company is posting a free burrito code each day on Instagram up until Friday, but only the first 500 people to text the code to the number 888222 will be eligible to get a free burrito.

Once all of the burritos are claimed, the Instagram post will be deleted.

The redemption code for the free burrito is valid until Dec. 31.

Check out all of Chipotle's rules for their Holiday Extravaganza on their Instagram page.
