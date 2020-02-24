CHP chasing assault suspects in SUV through San Gabriel Valley - LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
Police chased five possible suspects in an SUV over surface streets and freeways throughout the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles area on Sunday.

The pursuit started just before 5 p.m. in the Whittier area. Police followed the suspects by helicopter only at first as they sped over surface streets, on the 605 Freeway and through residential neighborhoods. The suspects ran red lights, weaved through traffic and made quick lane changes in an effort to avoid capture.

At one point, a CHP unit made a PIT maneuver against the black SUV, bumping its driver side rear corner to spin the vehicle around. But after a brief pause, the SUV continued fleeing in the opposite direction.

There were believed to be five people inside the vehicle. At one point, the vehicle slowed in a neighborhood to let one man out, and a few minutes later, it dropped off two more people, then kept going.

The vehicle later got onto the 710 Freeway and then the 10 and continued on surface streets in the East LA area.

The chase lasted longer than an hour. It was not immediately clear if the passengers who exited were taken into custody.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
