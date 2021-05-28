CHP chase ends in South Gate with 2 in custody

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were taken into custody after a chase through Los Angeles County ended in South Gate Thursday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5 p.m. as the driver in a red Honda was driving on surface streets in South L.A. The suspect drove on the wrong side of the road several times to evade California Highway Patrol units.

As the chase kept going, the suspect appeared to circle back to the same streets in the South L.A. neighborhood, going at speeds around 40 mph.

At one point, the suspect appeared to slightly hit another vehicle at an intersection and kept driving.

When the chase returned to South Gate, the driver weaved past a spike strip and kept going. CHP units caught up to the vehicle and perform a PIT maneuver on the red Honda in the area of Seville Avenue and California Street in South Gate.

The driver and a passenger surrendered without incident as CHP units gathered at the scene, bringing an end to the hourlong chase.

It was not immediately known why authorities initiated the pursuit.

