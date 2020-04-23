Citations for speeding over 100 mph jumps 87% compared to last year, CHP says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California freeways like the 405 are used to seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic, but since the coronavirus pandemic began, drivers have been moving without much trouble.While most drivers consider less traffic a good thing, the California Highway Patrol is seeing an increase in speeding and issuing a lot more tickets.For a one-month period starting March 19 when the stay-at-home order started, officers have issued 87% more citations to drivers suspected of going more than 100 mph, according to a news release from the CHP. That number is compared to the same time period last year.CHP issued 2,493 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, compared to 1,335 last year."It is alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways," said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in the statement.The spike coincides with a Caltrans estimate of a 35% decline in traffic volume on state roads compared to 2019.