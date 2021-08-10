BREAKING NEWS
LA County to consider vaccine requirement for some indoor spaces
Full Story
Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
Our America
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Veteran CHP officer assigned to Newhall office dies of COVID-19 complications
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Newhall-area CHP officer dies of COVID complications
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of Officer Jeremiah Hart, who died over the weekend from complications of COVID-19.
Hart was a 12-year veteran assigned to the Newhall office.
He also served in the Antelope Valley and Oakhurst area offices, before returning to Newhall last summer.
He leaves behind three children.
Officer Jeremiah Hart was just 44 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
los angeles county
newhall
chp
coronavirus
california highway patrol
covid 19 pandemic
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández on ventilator in ICU
Family demands max sentence for teen Lamborghini driver in fatal crash
Ambushed Compton deputies sue ghost-gun maker
Driver shot in back of head in North Hills; search for killer underway
Riz Ahmed calling attention to misrepresentation of Muslims in films
Cypress man charged with sexual assault, torture and abuse of children
SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $14 million sold in Riverside County
Show More
Riverside County foster parents charged with murder and sexual abuse
NY Gov. Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive Dixie Fire
Drug experts skeptical about San Diego sheriff's fentanyl OD video
Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill
More TOP STORIES News