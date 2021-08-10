Veteran CHP officer assigned to Newhall office dies of COVID-19 complications

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of Officer Jeremiah Hart, who died over the weekend from complications of COVID-19.Hart was a 12-year veteran assigned to the Newhall office.He also served in the Antelope Valley and Oakhurst area offices, before returning to Newhall last summer.He leaves behind three children.Officer Jeremiah Hart was just 44 years old.