CHP cracks down on street racing events from LA County to IE

At least two arrests were made during a series of street racing events from Industry to San Bernardino.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are investigating a series of street racing incidents in Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire that were apparently organized on social media.

Vehicles tore through several freeways early Sunday morning -- racing from the City of Industry to San Bernardino.

Dozens of people gathered for the event, some cars even coming dangerously close to spectators.

The CHP says they got dozens of calls from people in the area who were concerned about the racing.

At least two drivers were arrested.
